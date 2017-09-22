Greensboro man faces multiple charges after car chase in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A man faces various charges after a vehicle chase with deputies in southeast Guilford County, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

David Edward Burtner, 53, of Greensboro, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and allegedly refused to stop for deputies at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Liberty and Woody Mill roads.

Burtner had been wanted on various charges and eluded authorities earlier that day, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The suspect drove off the roadway and through a field in the 6300 block of Beulah Church Road where he tried to flee on foot, according to deputies.

Burtner was arrested after deputies established a perimeter and tracked him with a canine.

He faces offenses resulting from the vehicle pursuit to include, felony speeding to elude and misdemeanor damage to crops.

Burtner was also served with 15 outstanding warrants for his arrest for various crimes in Greensboro and the unincorporated areas of the county to include, two counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, eight counts breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

The suspect was jailed in Guilford County under a $75,000 bond.