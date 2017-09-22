‘Dead body’ Halloween decoration leads to 911 calls

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies in a Tennesee town have been busy after one home’s Halloween display keeps being mistaken for a dead body.

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook on Wednesday to ask residents to stop making 911 calls about the decoration.

The post read, “ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display.”

The calls started when a man called 911 to report what he thought was a dead body, WJHL reports.

“There’s a guy laying in his driveway, with two big bloody handprints on side of the house,” Johnny Riddle said in the 911 call. “It looks like he was dead I don’t know I didn’t stop I just came on to work.”

The display turned out to be clothing stuffed with paper.

Homeowner Joseph Lovergive says Halloween is his family’s favorite time of the year and he plans to add more decorations to his yard as Halloween nears.