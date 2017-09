Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call reported at the Sheetz gas station on Hwy. 150 and Hickory Tree Road on Friday.

Deputies and emergency workers remained on the scene of the gas station at 12290 Hwy. 150 as of about 2 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Deputies appear to be huddled around a black car.We tried getting a better look at the car but was kicked off of the property by an employee pic.twitter.com/6txEPiPz6X — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) September 22, 2017

Here's a look at the scene.Davidson Co. deputies along with EMS still on scene of shooting at Sheetz on Hwy 150.Waiting for details @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/XxUc6D23Yu — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) September 22, 2017