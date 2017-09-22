Crash closes US 70 in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A crash closed U.S. 70 near Knox Road in Guilford County early Friday morning.
Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when a vehicle hit a power pole. The impact broke the power pole, a transformer, and another power pole across the street because the wires were yanked.
As a result of the crash, debris fell in the roadway and two other vehicles hit the debris.
All injuries were minor.
Duke Energy is on the scene and expects the road to be closed until late Friday morning.
A detour is currently in place.
36.089987 -79.829674