Couple reveals gender of baby with help from Myrtle Beach Ferris wheel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A New Jersey couple on vacation in Myrtle Beach had the gender reveal of a lifetime thanks to a little help from the city’s popular SkyWheel.

Matt Ostergaard and his fiance Adrianna Zbik have a family vacation home in Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

The couple was originally going to have twins but lost one baby during the course of the pregnancy. In an attempt to cheer his fiance up, Ostergaard decided to try and make the reveal extra special.

“I told her I’m going to light up the sky regardless, one way or another,” he said.

So, Ostergaard spoke with managers at the SkyWheel, who agreed to help.

On Wednesday, the reveal finally happened and the Ferris wheel’s pink lights showed the couple was to have a girl.

The beautiful moment was captured by a local photographer who posted the pictures on Facebook.