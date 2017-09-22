Construction workers find body of student on college campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The body of a St. Louis college student was found early Friday at a construction site on Washington University's campus, the school's vice chancellor confirmed.

A worker on the site discovered the body at around 8 a.m. and alerted the Washington University Police Department, which is leading the investigation in partnership with St. Louis County. Construction was halted shortly after.

The large construction site is located along Skinker Boulevard and Brooking drive on the Danforth Campus.

A man who was waiting for a bus across the street on Skinker told KTVI he was surprised when he saw several construction workers suddenly leave the site.

"It was kind of scary because when we saw all the employees came out of the Wash U property like almost running in a panic. So, we saw one St. Louis city police car pull into the property over there and then immediately behind him," said Jamaar Harvey.

Washington University released this statement about the incident:

A Washington University in St. Louis student was found dead this morning at the construction site on the east end of the Danforth Campus. An investigation is underway. The cause of death has not been determined, but there is no indication of foul play. Out of respect for the family, the university is not sharing the student’s identity. No further detail is available at this time.

Lori S. White, vice chancellor for student affairs, shared the following message with students earlier today:

Dear students, It is with great sadness that I must share with you that a fellow student of yours was found dead early this morning at the construction site at the east end of the Danforth Campus. We know few details at this point, as an investigation is underway, but I wanted to reach out to let you know as soon as possible.

As you can imagine, this is an extraordinarily difficult time for the student’s family and friends. We have spoken with the student’s parents and roommates to inform them. In order to give them time to absorb and share this news personally in their own time, we are not releasing the student’s name at this time. I’m sure you will join me in understanding and respecting their wish for privacy. WUPD and St. Louis County are investigating and we will provide you with more information as we are able. There is no easy way to process news like this. If you need support, please remember that help is available through Student Health Services. You can schedule a phone appointment 24/7 by using our online student portal, studenthealth.wustl.edu, or by calling 314-935-6695 during normal business hours. You also can reach out to your Residential Life staff, academic advisors, campus clergy or me. Sincerely, Lori S. White, Ph.D.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs