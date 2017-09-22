Children’s Health: Concerns about ADHD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can begin in childhood and carry on into adulthood. All children will go through times where they have trouble focusing and behaving, but children with ADHD will continually have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors (may act without thinking about what the result will be), or be overly active. This is a condition that tends to run in families and affects more boys than girls. Children with ADHD can fall into a few groups:

Predominantly Inattentive - It is hard for the individual to organize or finish a task, to pay attention to details, or to follow instructions or conversations.

Predominantly Hyperactive-Impulsive - The person fidgets and talks a lot. It is hard to sit still for long (e.g., for a meal or while doing homework). Someone who is impulsive may interrupt others a lot, grab things from people, or speak at inappropriate times. It is hard for the person to wait their turn or listen to directions.

Combined Presentation: Symptoms of the above two types are equally present in the person.

Behavior and attention levels should be measured by what is appropriate for the child’s age.

An accurate diagnosis and assessment of the severity of ADHD in children are critical to provide the best possible treatment, as well as help them adjust to school, extra-curricular activity, and social settings. perform Psychologists look at a child’s capacity to learn (IQ), what they currently understand or can achieve and assess their behavior. The doctor then takes this information and collaborates with the parents to decide the benefits and burdens of treatment and communicates with the school-based committee to advocate for any indicated special intervention. Once a child is diagnosed with ADHD, parents should discuss with their child’s doctor whether or not medication is needed to treat the symptoms of their condition. ADHD medications should be utilized as part of a multi-modal treatment plan, which includes behavioral and educational modifications, and should be prescribed appropriately to the child’s age and weight.

Parents and teachers can help children with ADHD in the classroom and home settings by making a few modifications. For instance, children who struggle with attentiveness may respond better to learning with headphones on to drown out other distractions in the classroom. At home, parents should encourage their child to have quiet or relaxation time after school, before starting their homework. Adequate time for completing homework should also be factored into the after-school routine. Most importantly, parents should discuss their child’s condition with their school teachers, and keep open channels of communication with them throughout the school year to stay abreast of upcoming lesson plans and how they will be taught. Fortunately, Cone Health has an exceptional network of behavioral and developmental health professionals dedicated to properly diagnosing and treating patients with ADHD, as well as educating parents of children with the condition in the community.

Physician Background:

Dr. William Hickling is a pediatric neurologist at Cone Health Child Neurology. Dr. Hickling is a 1978 graduate of Cornell University Medical College. He completed his pediatric residency at Children’s Medical Center of Dallas and his neurology residency at North Carolina Memorial Hospital. He has practiced in this community since 1985.