13-year-old High Point student tries to dance his way to the top

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Chandler Davidson appreciates the high-energy warm ups at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy in High Point.

He is a dancer at the Point Studio of Dance and has been dancing for four years. Hip-hop and Jazz are two of his favorite genres to study.

"I do this because I get to express myself through my movements through every part of my body and it just kind of makes me feel good," he says of dance.

He has performed with his dance school in The Wiz and Annie.

This 13-year-old says it is important to find your passion.

But, he has his priorities in place.

"School work is always before your extracurricular activities," he said. "And you need to keep your school work and your priorities kind of equal."

More than anything, dance and being high-energy reminds him to be grateful.

