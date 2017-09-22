× 1 dead in Asheboro house fire, incident currently being investigated as ‘suspicious’

ASHEBORO, N.C. – One person is dead after a house fire in Asheboro on Friday morning and authorities said the incident is being investigated as “suspicious.”

Crews were called to the fire at 736 Eastview Drive at about 6:20 a.m., Asheboro police said in a press release.

Police said the victim was found dead inside the home on fire. The identity of the victim has not been released.

An autopsy is pending. The fire, along with the death, are being investigated as suspicious until evidence or other factual information suggest a different approach, according to police.