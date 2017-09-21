Starbucks introduces new fall flavor with the Maple Pecan Latte

SEATTLE — Move over pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks has a new drink to celebrate the coming of fall.

In honor of the first day of autumn, the coffee giant will offer the Maple Pecan Latte on Friday. The drink is an espresso and steamed milk mixed with maple syrup and pecan.

“Our espresso shot is the core of our handcrafted beverages,” said Debbie Antonio with the Starbucks Beverage Research and Development team. “The flavors of maple and pecan perfectly balance the inherent sweet and nutty flavors of espresso.”

The Maple Pecan Latte will be available in the United States and Asia while supplies last.