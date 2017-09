GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rise Biscuits Donuts at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. has closed, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The Durham-based biscuit and doughnut chain opened the shop at Friendly Center less than a year ago.

Brad Rogers, general manager for Friendly Shopping Centers which manages the property, confirmed the closing.

Efforts to reach the store’s owners were unsuccessful.

