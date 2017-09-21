Puerto Rican natives in Mount Airy desperately trying to reach families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. – Puerto Rico is still without power after Hurricane Maria slammed into the Caribbean islands and it could be months before its restored.

There are many people right here in the Triad desperately trying to get in touch with their families back home.

“We tried to text. Text messages don't go,” said Melany Castro, who lives in Mount Airy.

For her and the more than 150 others in Mount Airy, the past 24 hours have been a nightmare.

They are from Puerto Rico and are on a contract to work for Wayne Farms in Dobson.

They say they haven't been able to get in touch with their families since the hurricane hit.

“All of the pictures that we've seen on TV or on Facebook is just breaking our hearts. We are desperate to know where are families are at,” said Castro.

Wednesday, the storm ripped through Puerto Rico tearing apart homes, flooding streets and knocking out the island’s electricity, making it almost impossible to make phone calls there.

While the damage has been done, Castro and the others just hope the nightmare of not hearing from their families ends soon.

“My mom is sick and I know she's with my aunt, but she's sick and she's all I got and we all just want to know that our families are okay,” explained Castro as she teared up.

Wayne Farms says it's also helping to establish communication with workers’ families by letting workers use the phone there.

Also, the company is planning to bring a representative from Puerto Rico to help.