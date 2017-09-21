× Portion of I-40 westbound reopens after man hit by tractor-trailer, injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 40 westbound near exit 217 have reopened after a man was hit by a tractor-trailer in Greensboro Thursday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The man was hit in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Exit 217. He is presently conscious and alert. His name has not been released.

Witnesses said the man was struck by a tractor-trailer near the Gate City Blvd. exit as he was walking in to the roadway at about 2:11 p.m., according to a police press release.

Greensboro police say the victim was running across the road, dropped something, came back to get it and was hit by the tractor-trailer.

The man suffered serious injuries but was coherent when emergency responders got to the scene.