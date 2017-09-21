North Carolina 8-year-old dies suddenly after football practice

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An 8-year-old North Carolina boy died suddenly after a football practice, according to WVEC.

Jaiden Jones died on Sept. 7 after one of his first practices with the Elizabeth City Rampage youth team.

“It’s like a dream and I’m just gonna wake up,” Jaiden’s father Troy Jones told WVEC. Troy watched his son collapse on the field.

Jaiden was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Hospital. After multiple CPR attempts, the boy died.

His parents said the doctor told them Jaiden suffered from a heart anomaly.

This was to be Jaiden’s first year playing football.