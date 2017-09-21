Nobody hurt after minor crash involving school bus at East Forsyth High School

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Nobody was hurt after a vehicle hit a school bus with 40 students aboard Thursday in Kernersville, according to Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

The crash happened in the back parking area of East Forsyth High School as the bus was turning onto Hastings Hill Road.

The driver of the other vehicle did not yield to the crossing guard’s instructions to stop and “knicked” the side of the bus, according to Brent Campbell, the school system’s public information officer.

The students on the bus did not feel the impact, according to Kernersville police.