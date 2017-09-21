NC middle school teacher accused of taking indecent liberties with student

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a press release.

Family of a student at Erwin Middle School in Rowan County complained that Mark Dexter, 42, sent inappropriate messages to their child through Facebook.

Investigators determined that it appeared the child and teacher were involved in an online relationship and the messages date back to Sept. 9.

Dexter was allegedly making plans for the child to come to his home, and more than 1,000 messages were exchanged.

He admitted to exchanging messages with the student, and some of the messages were sent while at the school from his personal cellphone. The student was not one of Dexter’s students, the release says.

Dexter is charged with taking indecent liberties with a student.

Dexter’s bond is set at $150,000.