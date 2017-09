Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Thousands are without power in Jamestown after a vehicle crash affected Duke Energy's equipment.

According to Duke Energy's Outage Map, 2,380 people have been affected. Power is expected to be restored around 1 p.m.

Jamestown Presbyterian Preschool has cancelled school due to the power outage. Florence Elementary School in High Point is currently without power, but principal Teddy Wohlgemuth says all kids are still expected to come to school.