Man tries to set himself on fire following NC police chase

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police in North Carolina arrested a man who they said tried to set himself on fire following an overnight chase.

Around 2 a.m., Gaston County police spotted a car wanted in connection with an arson that happened on Wednesday, WSOC reports.

After a 5-mile chase, the suspect stopped in the middle of the road and set the inside of his car on fire and doused himself in flammable liquid.

Officers were able to tackle him before he caught fire and take him into custody.

“I’ve been here 17 years. I have never heard anything like this,” said Gaston County Police Sgt. J.T. Avery. “It’s very unusual, very scary.”

Police said the man will face several traffic charges and possibly an arson charge for setting the car on fire.

