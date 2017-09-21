Local mom says she wasn’t notified after child injured at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Angelica Hope knew something was wrong when her daughter came home from school Wednesday afternoon.

"I could see from a distance that my daughter wasn't looking right," Hope said. "Literally, I had to catch her because she looked like she wanted to faint."

She took a closer look.

"She has a knot on her head and her nose is swollen," she said.

Her 8-year-old daughter, a third-grader at Johnson Street Global Studies in High Point, hit her head on a drainage grate in the school's playground.

"It should have been covered up or they shouldn't be allowed to play over there," Hope said.

The mother says no one from the school reached out to tell her what happened.

"No phone calls, not even a note," she said. "I had to get answers from my baby to find out what happened."

Hope called the school to find out why she wasn't contacted and says the teacher told her the girl fell but thought she was OK.

"I was a nurse," Hope said. "Even I know, if you hit you're head, I'm going to sit you out for a couple of minutes just to see if I see any signs."

Hope says her daughter is now having headaches and was diagnosed with a concussion.

"It's not her fault," the mother said. "She's a child. That's what they do. They play."

Guilford County Schools sent this statement to FOX8:

"At GCS, student safety is very important to us. Our expectation is that the parent will be notified immediately if a child is injured. It didn't happen this time, and we sincerely apologize," Nora Carr, Chief of Staff.

Hope says she never wants another parent to find out about their child being hurt the way she did.

"I just want the rules to be enforced a little better for the next child if something happens," she said.

The school district says maintenance workers have been invited to the school to assess the play area for safety concerns.