Kernersville community asked to provide input for transportation vision

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- To embrace the community is what Kernersville is all about.

Now even more as they want feedback to improve it.

"What I would suggest to them is maybe putting a roundabout on the outside of town to come in," Charlie Rogers said.

"I think a bus system or something would benefit people a lot better than what's going on right now," Joshua Rogers said.

A bus system is one element when it comes to the transportation vision study.

"We're going all the way back to ground zero and starting over," Community Development Manager Rochelle Joseph said.

She said it's up to Kernersville residents to share whay they want to see improve.

"What do you like about where we are, what do you hate about where we are?" Joseph said.

She pointed out feedback will form the study.

A few areas of improvement are car traffic, sidewalk extensions, bus transit and trails.

Joseph explained not just any trails; ones with a purpose.

"An end point, they want to be able to move and use those trails as transportation," Joseph said.

She explained the study reaches the entire Kernersville area.

A stretch to not exclude anyone.

"Reaching out to different populations and different communities to make sure we didn't have a one sided vision," Joseph said.

She mentioned the decision to improve the town truly is a team effort.

"Whenever everyone is involved and has vested interest, I think it turns out to be a better plan in the end," Joseph said.

There is a transportation website linked to the town's website where people can give feed back.

The deadline is Oct. 6.