‘I cocked it and I shot’: Gas station worker shoots robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A New Mexico gas station worker has been suspended for two weeks after she allegedly shot a robbery suspect.

The incident happened Monday night when Jennifer Wertz was working at a Circle K in Albuquerque and an armed man ran into the store. Since she had to work late, she brought her gun as protection.

“I grabbed my gun from my pocket, I cocked it, and I shot,” Wertz told KOAT. "I'm sick and tired of being a sitting duck."

But even after the suspension, Wertz is sticking to her guns, saying she felt it was necessary to take action.

The robbery suspect, 23-year-old Ferron Mendez was shot in the torso and is expected to survive.

Circle K management declined to comment on the incident.