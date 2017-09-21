Guilford County Commissioners postpone vote on High Point stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County Commissioners on Thursday night tabled High Point stadium financing plans.

Commissioners voted 8-1 to table the issue for 60-90 days.

While a good portion of the potential $140 million project will come from private donations, High Point leaders want to borrow $30 million to build the ballpark, and pay the loan back over 20 years.

High Point University President Nido Qubein has raised $50 million from private donors to build some of the projects, like a children’s museum and park. He also secured naming rights for the stadium from BB&T and a team to play inside, the Bridgeport Bluefish from Bridgeport, Connecticut.