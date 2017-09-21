Dogs to be euthanized after Randolph County woman attacked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A Randolph County woman was attacked by three dogs Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Bernie Maness, with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened on Carl Allred Road near Franklinville.

The woman was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Sherri Wood is the owner of the dogs.

“I don't know what made them do it, I don't know,” Wood said.

She says her neighbor was walking to her house to check in on a pet.

“They didn't see her they didn't know who she was, it was dark,” Wood said.

Wood says she is now traumatized by what she witnessed.

“I keep going back to what it must've been like when it was happening and how scared she must have been,” Wood said. ”She's got stitches in a couple places, she's got staples in the back of her head.”

The victim’s son told us by email his mother never left her yard and he feels the dogs should have been locked up.

The sheriff’s office report says it happened between the two residences.

Wesley Vann is the animal control manager in Randolph County.

“Basically, your animals have to stay on your property in Randolph County,” Vann said.

They don’t have to be fenced in or leashed and it’s doesn’t matter how many you have.

“As many dogs as they can afford and take care of,” Vann said.

“I would never intentionally do any kind of malice or would let anything like that ever happen but the bottom line is I own the dog,” Wood said.

Animal Control has the dogs quarantined. Because Wood does not want them back, they will be euthanized. The shelter cannot adopt out any dogs that have bitten a person.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the attack.

Wood expects her neighbor to be home on Thursday.