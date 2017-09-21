Charges filed in Mount Airy hospice store break-in

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in connection with the break-in and vandalism of a Mount Airy hospice store, the Mount Airy News reports.

Daniel Ray George, 32, of Ararat, is charged with felonious breaking and entering, felony larceny, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

The break-in happened early Friday morning at the Mountain Valley Hospice Re-Sale Shoppe on North South Street.

A grand opening for the store was planned for 11 a.m. that Friday but had to be delayed after the break-in and vandalism.

George is currently an inmate in the Forsyth County Detention Center.