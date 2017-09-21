× 3 people taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday on Business 85 at the Brentwood Street exit, according to High Point police.

The crash involved a single vehicle that hit a tree. The names of the victims and their identities has not been released.

Crews were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. and several officers remained there as of about 4 p.m.

Traffic had been backed up on Northbound Business 85 and the ramp onto Brentwood Street.