1 arrested, 1 sought in string of vehicle break-ins in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Police in Thomasville have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins.

Ethan Jeremiah Sheppard, 18, of Thomasville, has been charged with 23 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and five counts of larceny.

Police are still looking for Neijah Melike Howard, 19, also of Thomasville, according to a Thomasville police press release.

Howard has outstanding warrants for breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny.

The vehicle break-ins were reported in the Hasty Community of Thomasville.

Sheppard was arrested Wednesday and was jailed in Davidson County under a $100,000 secured bond. He has court planned for November.

Sheppard was also arrested last month in connection to break-ins to motor vehicles and weapon charges. In that arrest, he posted bond and was released from jail on September 14.