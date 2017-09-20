Woman killed, child injured in head-on collision in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman was killed and her infant daughter was injured after a head-on collision in northern Davidson County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 4900 block of Gumtree Road.

A blue Nissan pickup truck, driven by 41-year-old Tonya Michelle Vernon, of Winston-Salem, was traveling on Gumtree Road, crossed the center line and collided with a white SUV.

Vernon was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her daughter was taken to Brenner Children's hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries and refused EMS treatment.

There is no word on what caused the truck to cross the center line.