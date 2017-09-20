Woman injured during drive-by shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was injured during a drive-by shooting in Burlington Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 5:44 a.m., officers went to the area of Morningside Drive in reference to a shooting. While in the area, they were told that a shooting victim was located in the 1300 block of Beaumont Avenue near Beaumont Apartments.

Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds to left arm and leg. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, officers determined the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Morningside Drive and that a home was hit twice.

The woman told police she and two men were walking down Morningside Drive when a red SUV rode by them several times, the release says. The SUV eventually stopped and fired several times at the group. She was the only person injured.

Additional details about the suspect, or suspects, is currently unknown.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.