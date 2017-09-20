Randolph County woman attacked by 3 dogs

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County woman was attacked by three dogs Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Bernie Maness, with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened on Carl Allred Road near Franklinville.

The woman was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. There is no word on her condition.

Maness said the woman was walking to a neighbor’s house and startled the dogs. It is not clear if the dogs, which Maness described as pit bulls, belonged to that particular neighbor.

Animal Control has the dogs quarantined.

No other information has been released on the incident.