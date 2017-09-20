‘Raging Bull’ boxing legend Jake LaMotta dies at 95

Jake LaMotta, the boxing legend who was played by Robert De Niro in the movie “Raging Bull,” died Tuesday due to complications from pneumonia, TMZ reports. He was 95.

His daughter, Christi LaMotta, posted about his passing on Facebook Tuesday.

The post read, “Jake LaMotta July 10, 1922 – September 19, 2017 – Rest in Peace Pop.”

LaMotta went 83-19 in 106 career fights. He began boxing in 1941 after he wasn’t allowed to serve in the military due to a medical issue.

Of those 106 fights, six came against Sugar Ray Robinson.

LaMotta went on to win a World Middleweight Championship and earn the nickname “The Raging Bull.”