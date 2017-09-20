Photos out of Mexico City show the damage from magnitude-7.1 earthquake

Rescuers searched for survivors through the night after Tuesday’s powerful earthquake shook Mexico City and surrounding states, killing scores and leaving many trapped under collapsed buildings.

At least 217 people died in Mexico City — the country’s capital — and in the states of Puebla, Mexico and Morelos, Fox News reports.

The epicenter of the 7.1-magnitude earthquake was 2.8 miles (4.5 kilometers) east-northeast of San Juan Raboso and 34.1 miles (55 km) south-southwest of the city of Puebla, in Puebla state, according to the US Geological Survey.

President Enrique Peña Nieto said 22 bodies were found in the debris of an elementary school in Mexico City that collapsed due to the earthquake. At least 30 children were still missing Tuesday night, he said.

“We are facing a new national emergency,” Peña Nieto told citizens earlier on his first address following the earthquake.