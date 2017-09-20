Organization works with hundreds of nonprofits in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- There are roughly 700 nonprofit organizations in Guilford County that employ around 22,000 people. And about one-third of those organizations belong to something known as the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium.

A number of young professionals from SynerG are learning the ins and outs of nonprofits.

“We are taking what we normally deliver in an 8-week training academy about board governance, and we're doing just an overview of what are the important things a citizen would know if they wanted to serve on a nonprofit board,” said Steve Hayes, executive director of the Consortium.

The Guilford Nonprofit Consortium puts on dozens of events each year in support of the 250 nonprofits it serves. And thanks to funding from a number of foundations -- including the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro -- the Consortium can offer its programming for free.

“The goal is to have a nonprofit sector that is healthy and strong and able to deliver the services that the people of Guilford County need from the nonprofits,” said Hayes.

The Consortium represents a variety of organizations to improve internal efficiency so each can better carry out its mission.

“People need to know that when they support a nonprofit, they`re supporting an organization that is not only good at rescuing puppies or teaching children or helping the elderly but an organization that is well-run that manages their money well, treats their staff well and has a good strong board governance system,” Hayes says.