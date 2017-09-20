Officers surround home of man they say used vehicle to assault Wake Forest University policemen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Surveillance video shows the two-plus hour police response to a man who allegedly tried running over two Wake Forest police officers on campus Tuesday.

Wake Forest officials say the officers engaged a suspicious man outside Z. Smith Reynolds Library late Tuesday afternoon. Winston-Salem police say the man used his vehicle as a weapon against two of the WFU officers before leaving campus.

Around 4:15 Tuesday afternoon, police responded to an accident involving a green Honda and a Dodge minivan at the intersection of Polo and Reynolda roads. The driver of the Honda ran from the scene following the crash.

When Winston-Salem police arrived, they received information from campus police that the Honda matched the description of the vehicle used against the officers on campus. At this time, the departments determined that the assailant was 28-year-old Thomas Gillespie Eshelman III. Winston-Salem police then determined that Eshelman was at his home at 202 Wake Drive, which is around the corner from the crash site.

The surveillance video shows Eshelman running to and entering the house around 4:23. Less than 10 minutes later, officers can be seen arriving at and surrounding the home.

Winston-Salem police say they attempted to make contact with Eshelman, but he refused to comply with their instructions “or otherwise communicate” with the officers.

The department then called on-duty SWAT team members to the home. Those officers took Eshelman into custody without incident. He was transported to a local hospital due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Wake Forest police officers did not require medical treatment.

The two passengers in the Dodge minivan were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Eshelman is charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on campus police, one count of misdemeanor assault on a government employee, one count of hit and run and one count of aggressive driving.