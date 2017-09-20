Neighbors link man holding beer in surveillance video with Wallburg home break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLBURG, N.C. -- Surveillance video captured a man allegedly breaking into a family’s home while they were sleeping. It happened on Act Drive off Friendship-Ledford Road early Wednesday morning.

“Infuriating, you feel like your privacy has been invaded,” Amanda Reece said. “My biggest concern is for my family and my kids.”

Reece says someone or a group of people broke into her house through the family’s garage. She believes he got in by using a garage opener inside her husband’s car.

“They took his wallet and his checkbook and disheveled papers,” Reece said.

A neighbor’s security camera caught the biggest clue in this case. The man in the footage was holding a beer bottle that another neighbor says was stolen from her truck. The bottle was found in Reece’s garage.

“It’s a feeling like I've never experienced,” Reece said. “To know that my children were in the house right there and we were asleep, it is just unexplainable”

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.