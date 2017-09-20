Neighbors concerned about speeding after woman killed in Davidson County wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Sonya Dudley sees car wrecks outside her home on Gumtree Road all the time, but she says the worst one happened Tuesday afternoon.

"The truck itself was right here at the beginning of our driveway," Dudley said.

State troopers say 41-year-old Tonya Vernon was killed and her 1-year-old daughter was injured in a collision just before 5 p.m.

Troopers say Vernon crossed the center line and crashed into an SUV.

"We came running out, called 911," Dudley said.

"It was really traumatic," she said. "It's just really sad to see someone lose a life."

State troopers don't know if speed was a factor in the crash, but Dudley says speeding is a big problem in the neighborhood.

"They go by really fast,” she said. “And, it's really loud."

The homeowner has seen three wrecks in the last month.

"A lot of times the light pole gets taken out at the end where the curve starts, people are just going too fast," she said.

Farmer Charles Thomas lives across the street and says about every six months, someone crashes into his fence.

"People running through this fence for no reason at all, running off the road," Thomas said.

State troopers say within the last six months, there have been 21 crashes on Gumtree Road.

The accidents have been happening despite the speed limit being lowered from 50 to 45 mph in 2011, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

"I think people just need to slow down and pay attention," Thomas said.

Neighbors say they want change whether it be adding extra stop lights, lowering the speed limit again or stepping up law enforcement patrols.

"Whatever is going to save lives," Dudley said.

