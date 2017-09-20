Murder suspect accused of partying in elderly woman’s home after hiding her body

DALLAS — A Texas man is accused of killing a 71-year-old woman, hiding her body in a bathroom and partying at her home with several of his friends.

Michael McClendon, 45, faces capital murder in the death of Norma Kakacek, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Police found her dead on Sept. 13 after friends and relatives became concerned when she missed two appointments the day before and didn’t show up for work that day. When her son went looking for her, he found her dead in the bathroom, according to Fox 4.

Police say McClendon stabbed Kakcek several times and cut her throat.

After following a tip, police were able to find her Lexus SUV parked outside a nearby hotel with 37-year-old Reginald Taylor inside.

In an interview with police, Taylor said McClendon picked him up in the SUV and took him and two women to Kakacek’s home. He told them he was “house-sitting” for his aunt and the section of the house near the garage was off limits. That’s where Kakacek’s body was found.

Taylor said he later took the vehicle to go buy marijuana and when he returned everyone was gone. The SUV was spotted by a witness and Taylor was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police later received a tip saying that McClendon was staying at a nearby hotel with Kakacek’s credit cards. When he was arrested, he had blood on his shoes and was in possession of the 71-year-old’s keys and safe.

When interviewed, he told investigators that he was not at the home at the time of the murder. He also said the scratches on his hands were from falling in a bush.

He is behind held in the Dallas County Jail on a $550,000 bond.