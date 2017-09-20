Man seriously injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Greensboro Monday night, according to a press release.

Police went to Huntley Court around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim who was suffering from what is believed to be two gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are currently looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.