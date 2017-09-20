Man accused of assaulting 2 Wake Forest University officers, running from crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 28-year-old Winston-Salem man who allegedly used his car to assault two Wake Forest University police officers is also suspected in a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release.

Police went to the intersection of Polo and Reynolda Roads at 4:15 p.m. for a crash involving a Honda and a minivan, the release says. Prior to their arrival, the driver of the Honda allegedly got out of his car and ran away.

Upon arrival, Winston-Salem police learned from Wake Forest police that the Honda matched the description of a car that had just been used as a weapon against two campus officers.

They determined that Thomas Gillespie Eshelman was the driver of the Honda that assaulted the officers and the driver of the car in the crash.

Officers say they tried to make contact with Eschelman at his residence, but he ignored them and would not cooperate.

Members of the Winston Salem Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team went to the home and took Eshelman into custody without incident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The two passengers in the Dodge mini-van were treated on the scene for minor injuries. No Wake Forest campus police officers required medical treatment.

Eshelman is charged with of two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon on campus police, assault on a government employee, hit-and-run and aggressive driving.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.