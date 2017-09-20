Local woman has lost nearly 300 pounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I never thought I'd lose 20 pounds let alone 278 pounds".

Those words coming from Piedmont Triad resident Miranda Harris who continues working hard to create a "New Miranda".

When her weight topped out at around 675 pounds a few years ago, Miranda had had enough so she started exercising, eating heathlier and she says her motivation comes from her two nieces and nephews.

"I want them to remember me but 'Auntie Ran' was able to take me this place or that place, Auntie ran threw the baseball with me and take me to an amusement park". I don't want to go back and I'm not going back. ...it's not tough...this is the easy part."

Miranda's weight loss journey continues.