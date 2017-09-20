Hospice of Davidson County receives $125k

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Hospice of Davidson County has received a $125,000 grant from the N.C Department of Health and Human Services.

Leaders at the facility say the award is coming at an ideal time.

It’s expected that within the next 10 years, Davidson County will experience a spike in its 65 and older population – something the hospice community wants to prepare for now.

“We’ll see a 23 percent jump in the first decade and another 18 to 22 percent the following decade,” Director of Community Relations Jan Knox said.

A portion of the money will go toward technology upgrades, which includes using iPad technology to improve how quickly patient information is shared.

“We will have real-time technology. We’ll be documenting at the bedside, so they will not have to wait for what happens at the bedside to be transferred to another care provider during shift changes,” Knox said.

Another portion of the funding will go toward expanding its pediatric hospice care and updating rooms with new beds for patients and refurbished furniture for family members.

Blair Trexler says being able to stay in a room with her grandmother as she received hospice care gave her a sense of peace.

“That’s so meaningful to me to have that shared time with her,” Trexler said.

“It’s a very difficult time for them. They’re very vulnerable, so we do everything we can to make those patients and families feel comfortable,” Knox said.

The grant was provided through the Division of Aging and Adult Services through the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money will be implemented over the next year.

Hospice of Davidson County says over the last 10 years, it has had more than 2,400 patients and 57,000 visitors.

