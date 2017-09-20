In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the rise in gun stocks, the Triad's drop in foreclosure rate and more.
Gun stocks soar over export plan
-
Energy stocks continue to drop
-
Sprint looking to buy Charter Communications
-
Facial scanning on iPhone 8
-
NC aerospace manufacturing ranks among the nation’s best
-
Money Matters: Is Amazon hurting competition?
-
-
Will the Internet be able to handle the eclipse?
-
Air ball! Nobody’s buying expensive sneakers
-
Gun permit bill gets final OK from NC House
-
NC Senate approves ‘Brunch Bill’
-
New jobs report, Duke Energy’s rate hike and more
-
-
Who is North Carolina’s largest employer?
-
NC’s economy ranking, America’s least respected company and more
-
Twitter tweaks page design