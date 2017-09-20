Guilford County deputy injured in crash while helping another deputy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon while trying to help another deputy with a breaking and entering, according to Highway Patrol.
The collision happened around 1 p.m. on Ritters Lake Road in Greensboro. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ritters Lake Road is blocked from South Elm Eugene Street to Pleasant Garden Road in Guilford County.
Additional details are unknown.
36.072635 -79.791975