Guilford County deputy injured in crash while helping another deputy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon while trying to help another deputy with a breaking and entering, according to Highway Patrol.

The collision happened around 1 p.m. on Ritters Lake Road in Greensboro. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ritters Lake Road is blocked from South Elm Eugene Street to Pleasant Garden Road in Guilford County.

Additional details are unknown.