Greensboro anti-violence activist shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro mom dedicated years of her life to advocating against violence in the community, but early Tuesday morning, she was shot and killed.

The family of Jacqueline Thompson, 47, is dealing with this tragedy how they say Jacqueline would want them to, by getting together and celebrating the good times.

They also want to take it a step further and continue to spread her message.

Jacqueline's mom, Mary Farrington, and daughter, Jessica Thompson, laughed and talked over each other when describing Jacqueline.

"She will be truly missed, I can tell you that. Jacqueline is her name. She was one of a kind, her smile, really," they said.

Her whole life, Jacqueline marched to the beat of her own drum.

But her life was cut short on Tuesday. Greensboro police say she was shot at a home on East Gate City Boulevard. She got to the hospital around 1 a.m., where she died a short time after.

Police haven't identified a suspect, but they say the shooting was not random.

At this point, neither police nor Jacqueline's family know why she was at that home.

"We need to put a stop to the violence and this nonsense," said her sister, Stefanie Thompson.

Jacqueline spent much of her adult life advocating for peace and for stopping black-on-black crime.

"She was in the streets herself for a while and she got mixed in with the wrong crowd," Mary said.

But Jacqueline got herself out of it and she used that momentum to fight for social justice, stand up against violence and spread that message to youth.

"She tried to talk to them. She was who she was," Mary said. "Not that she didn't have flaws, because we all have flaws."

Jacqueline's family says those are the same talks parents need to be having with their kids.

"Sit down and talk to them, and tell them there's another way to do things," Mary said.

Her family is still trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

"I know we all got to go one day, but I never thought this would happen," Mary said.

"It will just hit me… then I'll think about the good times," Stefanie said.

When we met to talk about Thompson's life, there was just laughter, no tears.

"It's getting a little easier to handle," Mary said.

But they will come, again and again, for a different reason.

"Yeah, we're going to cry. Have tears and all that, but of joy," Jessica said. "We're going to celebrate her going home."

A vigil for Jacqueline is planned for Wednesday night beginning at 8 p.m. at the Phillips Center on Phillips Avenue.