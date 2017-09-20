Florida woman makes ‘single and sexy’ sign to get power back on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A Florida woman who lost power after Hurricane Irma hit the state more than a week ago got creative in an attempt to get it restored.

Kynse Leigh, was in a local hospital recovering from a kidney and pancreas transplant when Irma knocked out power at her home in Fort Myers, according to the Daily Mail. On Sunday, she got home and created a sign with hot-pink letters that read, "Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life."

Leigh posted a now-viral picture of the sign on Facebook Sunday. The post received more than 1,600 shares and 1,400 likes.

Leigh said she decided to put up the sign after she learned it could take up to two weeks to get her power back.

"After Hurricane Charlie, I spent two weeks without power but coming out of an organ transplant it's a little more difficult," she told the Daily Mail. "The heat makes me sick and just being in a clean environment is so important. You can't keep your home clean and keep germs out without power."

On Monday, the mother-of-one posted an update, saying her power had been restored.

“I just got word my power is on!!!!! Wahooooo! Thank you to the lineman that hooked it up," she wrote. "They even left me a note! They heard me from the radio this morning discussing my recent organ transplants! I’m so blessed! Thank you!!!”