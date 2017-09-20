Father says ‘We are living every parent’s worst nightmare’ after daughter, 15, killed in freak accident

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A father is speaking out for the first time since his 15-year-old daughter was killed in a freak accident last month, WXIX reports.

Michelle Chalk was killed on Aug. 1 when a tree fell on her while she was sitting in a hammock.

“We are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” Keith Chalk told WXIX. “Every time a teenager leaves the house and gets in a car, every time their child goes off to college. There’s always that fear. Every time they get on their bike and peddle away from the home, there’s always the fear that they’re not coming back home and for us, that was Michelle.”

The teen was on a hammock in the backyard of a friend’s house when the accident happened.

Keith said his daughter was always smiling and full of confidence. She wanted to be a dancer or work with animals when she grew up and was excited about starting her freshman year of high school.

Police said it’s unclear what caused the tree to fall.