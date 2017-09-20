Elon man charged in connection with break-in at Reidsville church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- An Elon man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Reidsville church Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the breaking and entering call as it was happening. Nicholas Brandon Winn, 32, was arrested and charged with entering a place of worship and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, deputies say.

Winn is believed to also be related to several other break-ins in the immediate area.

Investigators have been searching for leads after those homes had TVs, jewelry, gaming consoles, and money stolen from them. Also missing from the area is a white and brown billy goat wearing an orange collar and cowbell.

Church members showed up right after the incident to clean up broken glass from busted windows. Keith Handy is a lifelong member of the church and said he's sad someone would feel they needed to break in.

"If they needed money they could have just asked and they may have gotten it, rather than going through all this trouble here," Handy said.

This is the second time the church has been broken into in three years.

Winn was taken to the Rockingham County Jail on a $77,500 secured bond.

Anyone with information about these crimes or that sees or knows the whereabouts of the missing goat is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.