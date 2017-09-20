Deputies shoot, kill armed man following chase, standoff in NC

MONROE, N.C. — Four Union County deputies and one Monroe police officer are on paid administrative leave following a deadly officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night, WSOC reports.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted a white Pontiac Bonneville just before midnight traveling in Monroe with no tail lights.

The deputy tried to pull the car over but the driver sped away and a brief chase ensued.

The suspect drove down a road before pulling into the Dairy Queen parking lot.

Authorities said the driver then got out of the car holding a long gun. That’s when a deputy fired several rounds from his patrol car.

Officials said the man then ran to the Metro PCS a short distance away and entered the store, where a worker was inside.

Officers and deputies surrounded the store and tried to make contact with the suspect using a public address system. After about 20 minutes, the suspect walked out the front door with the long gun in hand. Authorities said he refused to obey commands to drop the gun and officers shot him.

He was taken to Carolinas Healthcare-Union where he was pronounced dead.

