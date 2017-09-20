× Davidson County teen charged with breaking into same church for 3rd time

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A teen has been charged with breaking into a Davidson County church, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Honest Nature Ray, 17, of Denton, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering place of worship and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

On Sept. 6, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a break-in and larceny at New Beginnings Church. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office received another report of a break-in and larceny at the church.

Investigators identified Ray as the suspect. He was arrested and placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Ray has allegedly broken into New Beginnings Church three times this year, the sheriff’s office said.