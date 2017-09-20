Baby’s remains found in container in South Carolina during eviction

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — The remains of a baby were found sealed in a container during an eviction in South Carolina, WHNS reports.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was called to Fountain Hills apartments to handle an eviction. While there, deputies found the remains of a baby in a sealed container, which was inside two more containers.

Coroner Nick Nichols said the remains were in a state of decomposition that indicated it had been approximately 10 to 11 months since the baby’s death when the remains were found.

Nichols said the remains were fetal, approximately 38 weeks gestational age. It is unclear if the baby was born live or stillborn.

Fountain Inn police Chief Keith Morton told WHNS a person of interest has been interviewed in the case and the child’s mother was placed in investigative detention.

No charges have been filed in the case.