Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old NC girl, parents sought

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-month-old North Carolina girl, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Deputies are looking for 3-month-old Cali Marie Cochran. She has brown hair and weighs about 10 pounds.

She was allegedly taken by her parents, 39-year-old Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and 31-year-old Heather Marie Cochran. The pair is believed to be in a 2001 blue Ford Mustang or a gray 1999 GMC Suburban K1500.

Rex Cochran is described as a white man standing about 5′ 7″ tall and weighing about 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Marie Cochran is described as a white woman standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and a tattoo on the right side of the neck and below her jaw that says “Faith”.

Deputies say they are wanted in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges and fled Haywood County with the little girl after an emergency custody order was issued.

Anyone with information about Amber Alert is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriffs Office at (828) 452-6666, 828-452-6600 or call 911 or *HP.